$55m energy project stalled

A proposed multi-million dollar renewable energy project in Fiji has stalled, despite claims that key agreements were already approved.

Infinite Power Clean Energy Fiji Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of a U.S.-based company, says its expansion plans have been delayed due to unresolved issues surrounding earlier approvals.

Chief Executive and Founder Robert Beam says the company secured a Power Purchase Agreement in 2023 with the Ministry of Forestry and Fisheries to develop wind energy projects nationwide.

The proposal includes a US$55 million investment to install 19.75 megawatts of wind energy across 27 sites. It also outlines plans for three waste-to-energy plants in Lautoka, Suva, and Labasa, converting landfill waste into synthetic gas for electricity.

Article continues after advertisement

Beam claims the project was halted unexpectedly after receiving initial approvals, despite what he says were completed legal and ministerial processes.

“So, the due process, or whatever was said when this came out, there was due process. I still don’t know – I haven’t heard what the due process was.”

He adds there has been no formal finding of wrongdoing or court action, and no clear explanation for the suspension.

“These agreements, this was the fisheries, and this was the sports council from back then and these are officially signed contracts that were approved by the solicitor general’s office. Before they were signed, they were totally approved.”

Permanent Secretary for Environment and Climate Change Sivendra Michael acknowledged the value of investment, but stressed that all projects must follow proper regulatory processes.

“This is great, you can discuss the proposal, but every time a Minister says go through the process, it means go through the investment facilitation committee if its a off-shore investor, so they go through the Investment Fiji. There is also a process for appeal at the decision stage when you’re not happy, which is the environmental tribunal, but I don’t see any reasoning and this is for all of the businesses that are out there to apply undue pressure to the department, to the Ministry.”

The project remains in the planning and negotiation phase, with uncertainty over when or if it will move forward, as Fiji continues to push for renewable energy and better waste management solutions.