Bunnings to launch Fiji- dedicated online store

Bunnings Warehouse is launching a dedicated online store for customers in Fiji, offering a way to shop a wide range of hardware and home improvement products.

Bunnings Pacific is expected to be launched this month, giving customers in Fiji access to a wide range of trusted brands commonly found in Bunnings’ network of stores across Australia and New Zealand.

Bunnings Managing Director Mike Schneider says customeres will have access to a wide range of choices through a secure online platform

“The online store is designed to make it easy for customers to browse, understand what they’re buying from a wide range of quality products, and know exactly what to expect when it comes to delivery and pricing.”

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Schneider adds they are currently assessing customer needs to improve the experience over time.

“We’ve carefully assessed the needs of customers in the local market, we’ll be starting carefully and listening to customer feedback, so we can continue to improve the experience over time.”

A total of 20,000 products will be available through the new range including power and hand tools, garden maintenance equipment, electrical items, and home security and cleaning.

Products will be sourced from the Bunnings’ Australian distribution centre and delivered using established international shipping partners.