Tuivuaka’s younger brother in extended squad

Atunaisa Batikado training with the national squad at Albert Park.[Fiji Rugby Union]

The younger brother of 2020 Tokyo Olympic gold medalist, Asaeli Tuivuaka, has joined the Fiji Airways Fijian 7s extended training squad.

Atunaisa Batikado joined the squad a few days ago and trained with the team as coach Osea Kolinisau raises the tempo significantly in an effort to finish the remaining two tournaments of the season in Spain and France on a high note.

Batikado had played for teams like Dominion Brothers, Vacalea Young Boys, Lavidi Brothers, and recently Police.

His elder brother, Tuivuaka, was known in the World Series as ‘The Tank’.

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The squad returned to camp following a brief break after their Plate final victory at the Hong Kong 7s and has immediately ramped up intensity on the training paddock at Albert Park.

Coach Kolinisau says while the Plate win provided some reward, several “little things” need fixing before the side heads to Europe.

The Fiji 7s side now shifts its focus to Valladolid in Spain, where the next tournament is scheduled from the 29th to the 31st of this month, before concluding the season in France.