Land Force Commander issues final warning to drug lords

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces Land Force Commander, Brigadier General Onisivoro Covunisaqa, has issued a stern warning to those involved in illicit drug activities, declaring that authorities will come down hard on offenders.

Speaking during the Land Forces 2nd Quarter Parade on May 1, Brigadier General Covunisaqa warned those selling drugs and spreading fear in communities that the RFMF will reach them.

He further warned that individuals involved in such activities will face serious consequences when caught.

The Commander said the military stands at a critical turning point in the fight against narcotics and organized crime, stressing that the nation faces two choices, to remain passive while criminal networks destroy communities, or to take a firm stand to protect Fiji’s future.

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Covunisaqa reaffirmed his support for decisive action, saying the RFMF will continue to uphold the 2013 Constitution while defending the country.

He also assured soldiers that leadership will stand firmly behind them, acknowledging the challenges ahead but pledging protection for both personnel and their families.

At the same time, he reassured the public that the military’s campaign against drugs is not temporary, but a long-term commitment to dismantle networks and ensure safer communities.

In a direct message to criminal groups, he warned there is no place for divided loyalties, adding that any form of betrayal or collusion will be dealt with swiftly and decisively.

Brigadier General Covunisaqa concluded by highlighting the importance of the upcoming Exercise Bougainville 2026, describing it as key to strengthening operational readiness as the force continues its fight against crime.

He stressed that the military’s efforts will remain sustained, lawful and focused on protecting the people and country’s future.