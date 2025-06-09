Crunch time for OFC Pro League

[Source:Bula FC/Facebook]

Fiji’s Bula FC carries momentum into the Leaders Group of the OFC Pro League and the closing stages of the season after a successful home round in Ba.

Coach Stephane Auvray says it’s been good and it’s only going to get better for them.

He says they’re happy to be in the top three and now it’s a new competition, the regular season is done, and moving to the play-offs, they’ll do their best and see what happens.

They may have been the only Melanesian side to qualify for the Leaders Group, but Bula FC have the tools to create a couple more upsets during their time in Auckland and will be eager to maintain their strong form.

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Auvary adds its one more game for the players to get more experience.

The Bula FC coach sees everything as an opportunity, and it’s good to be the Fijian team in the top group, it rewards the players for their hard work and belief.

12 fixtures will take place across the Leaders and Challengers Groups in Auckland, as well as four knockout matches – including the semi-final play-off, semi-finals, and the final – where the champions of the first edition of the OFC Pro League will be crowned.

Bula FC will play South Island United at 3pm today. The match will air live on FBC 2.

Meanwhile, in local football, Suva hosts Rewa at 7 tonight in the Extra Premier League and you can listen to the live commentary on Radio Fiji 2.