Sugar industry reforms needed to attract young farmers

[Photo: FILE]

The sugar industry can thrive if system and pricing reviews are implemented to renew interest among younger generations, according to Vunimoli farmer David Chute.

Responding to concerns that young people are abandoning family farming traditions, Chute says proper planning and commitment are now fundamental to ensuring the industry’s continuity.

Farmer David Chute believes the Fiji Sugar Corporation payment system requires an urgent review or upgrade to reflect modern realities.

“Because this system was used back in the day, and it’s still in place. At Labasa Mill, we have three scales, but during the cane season, we only use one. There are many complaints from truck drivers, so I think we need to change some things in the mill to improve the flow.”

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Chute also says sugarcane remains one of the few commodities where farmers face delayed payments, often receiving full returns a year after harvest, unlike other crops that generate immediate income.

Meanwhile, he adds that while government-backed initiatives have helped boost productivity, more must be done to strengthen the industry and prevent farmers from leaving the sector.

In contrast, farmer Satish Kumar says operating as a cooperative is helping to improve efficiency, particularly in labour sharing and mechanized harvesting, making the process easier for growers.

He adds that access to shared resources such as harvesters and trucks, along with community and government support, has made cane harvesting more manageable for farmers in Vunimoli and Korotari.

Meanwhile, farmers across the Macuata cane belts are now preparing for the upcoming harvesting season beginning next month, with many hopeful for favourable weather and increased yields.