Macedru smashes 18-year shot put record in emotional senior farewell

Gold medalist Maryann Macedru has set a new Senior Shot Put record with a throw of 13.50.

Gold medalist Maryann Macedru has set a new Senior Shot Put record with a throw of 13.50, surpassing the long-standing mark of 13.14 that had remained unbeaten since 2008.

Macedru, who had been training diligently for the Coca-Cola Games, says she believes she could have performed even better, but is still thankful for the achievement as she concludes her senior year.

“I’m really happy I managed to break the record. It’s a great way to finish my senior year at the Coca-Cola Games.”

She explained that her preparation this year came with challenges, particularly after the loss of their team coach at the start of the year.

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“Preparation wasn’t easy because we lost our coach early on. That affected not just me, but my teammates and the whole school. He played such an important role in getting us ready for zones and the Coca-Cola Games, so competing here without him really hit home.”

Although this marks her final appearance at the Coca-Cola Games, Macedru is now looking ahead to competing in Darwin, where she plans to continue pursuing shot put as part of her career.

She dedicated her victory to her family, friends, her juniors, and her late coach.