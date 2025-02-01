Pacific leaders unite against rising drug trafficking threat

[Photo: Riya Mala]

Transnational crime, primarily drug trafficking, is increasingly damaging Pacific communities, with leaders warning of rising social and economic harm across the region.

Speaking on regional security challenges, Australia’s Minister for Pacific Islands Affairs and Defence Industry, Pat Conroy, says criminal syndicates are actively targeting Pacific nations, leaving a devastating impact on lives, communities, and local economies.

He adds that Pacific leaders have called for a stronger, coordinated regional response to transnational crime, stressing that no country can tackle the threat alone.

Discussions are ongoing between Australia, Fiji, and regional partners to strengthen cooperation, including the improved use of regional maritime capabilities to intercept illicit drug flows.

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“We need to come together to face this challenge, and that is combating transnational, serious and organised crime, particularly drug trafficking, a regional threat that affects us all, and Fiji in particular. Pacific leaders have called for a coordinated response to transnational crime, including drug trafficking, to and through the Pacific.”

Conroy adds that Australia and Fiji will co-host the first-ever Pacific Police Ministers’ Meeting in Fiji to strengthen regional cooperation against drug trafficking and organized crime through better information sharing.

“Pacific leaders have called for a coordinated response to transnational crime, including drug trafficking, to and through the Pacific. Our transnational criminal syndicates are sadly targeting Pacific communities, and we are seeing a devastating impact on lives, communities, and economies.”

Baron Waqa says Pacific island nations need to work together to address the challenges they are facing.

“Australia’s enduring partnership with the Forum family—we value that partnership deeply and look forward to continuing our work together in advancing the priorities of our leaders and the aspirations of our people under the 2050 Strategy.”

Leaders stress that only through collective and coordinated action can Pacific nations effectively confront the rising threat of transnational crime and protect communities from further harm.