Global price shocks expose sugar farmers’ vulnerability

Global market price fluctuations are increasingly exposing the vulnerability of sugarcane farmers, raising fresh concerns over the long-term sustainability of the industry.

Minister for Sugar Tomasi Tunabuna says the sector continues to struggle under mounting financial, environmental, and social pressures, with global price instability hitting farmers the hardest.

He says relying heavily on raw sugar exports has left farmers vulnerable to unpredictable international markets, where price drops directly impact incomes and livelihoods.

Tunabuna affs that with about 10,000 farmers producing 1.5 million tons of cane, the sugar industry is facing rising costs, labour shortages, climate change, and low productivity.

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“There have been reports of increased unapproved varieties of sugarcane being sent to one of the mills recently. The cane quality-based system will ensure that farmers are rewarded for the sucrose content they produce, not the cane weight. These efforts focus on increasing productivity, not only in sugarcane but also in sugar production.”

Opposition MP Inia Seruirati questioned how the ministry’s work on evidence-based transformation is helping strengthen institutions and shape the industry.

“One of the institutions that seems to be falling off the radar is the LCPA in Lautoka and Labasa. They are doing quite well, and I just wanted to ask a simple question: will this be part of the plans in terms of strengthening institutions, because they have so much to contribute in terms of cane quality and increased production?”

In response, Tunabuna says there will be ongoing discussions and studies in this area, including the work of the Special Committee on Sugar, and he is confident they will address key details of programs and activities needed to strengthen the sugar industry.

The Ministry of Sugar says this initiative is part of a broader plan to protect farmers from global price shocks and build a more stable and sustainable sugar industry.