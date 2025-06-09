“Service is the Rule” says man with Midas touch

[Source: Queen Victoria School - Circular/Facebook]

Fiji Sprint King and former Marist Brothers High School sprint sensation Banuve Tabakaucoro has played a key role in ending Queen Victoria School’s 33-year wait for the Coca-Cola Games boys title, in a moment he describes as one of the biggest achievements of his life.

The former blue ribbon champion, who once dominated the 100m and 200m for Marist and the Pacific region, found himself on the opposite side of his old school rivalry this time, standing as QVS sprints coach as the Matavatucou school stormed to a historic victory yesterday.

Tabakaucoro says the achievement meant more than words could explain, especially given his journey from athlete to mentor in a rival camp.

“Very special, you know, I’ve done some big things in my life but this has to be one of the biggest things that has ever happened. So just grateful to the old boys, the 2002 year group, the task force, on behalf of the head coach as well and our team manager. It’s been a collective effort by everyone so I can’t take credit for all of this.”

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that the foundation built in training played a major role in QVS’s breakthrough performance.

“Oh well, it wasn’t a secret, the off-season works. I’m just really glad that QVS adopted our training programs and the boys have really enjoyed it. The results today speak for itself so I’m really happy with the way we finished.”

Despite the emotional ties to his former school, Tabakaucoro remained grounded in his approach, embracing his role as a mentor over rivalry.

“Marist will always be Marist and I’ll always be a Marist boy but at the end of the day service is the rule. To the wider QVS community celebrating the long-awaited triumph, thank you for your amazing support.”

QVS ended their 2026 Coca-Cola Games with 10 gold, 11 silver and 7 bronze medals.