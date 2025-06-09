News

New ten-year poverty strategy headed to cabinet

Sainimili Magimagi Multimedia Journalist

May 4, 2026 8:10 am

A new ten-year roadmap to tackle poverty in Fiji is one step closer to reality.

The Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection, Sashi Kiran, confirmed in Parliament that the final draft of the Fiji Poverty Alleviation Strategy Framework 2026–2035 is nearing completion and will soon be submitted to Cabinet for approval.

Kiran says the framework replaces an outdated version from 1999 and is designed to address modern challenges, including the rising cost of living and climate change.

“The Framework had to take into account global economic pressures, climate change, and rising living costs that continue to place a strain on households, particularly for women, children, persons with disabilities, older persons, and those in rural and maritime areas.”

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Kiran revealed that the draft is the result of a massive nationwide effort that began in April last year.

Supported by 18 line ministries and the Australian Volunteers Programme, the Poverty Monitoring Unit conducted 19 community and five stakeholder consultations, reaching nearly one thousand participants across the country.

A National Validation Workshop was held on April 23rd, where over 55 representatives from government and civil society reviewed the first draft.

The Minister says this final stage of feedback is now being consolidated to ensure the document is a “national commitment” rather than just a report.

“All feedback received will be carefully reviewed, consolidated, and incorporated into the final draft… The new framework will then be submitted to the development subcommittee and subsequently to Cabinet for formal consideration and approval.”

The Minister concluded that the strategy will be vital in advancing the National Development Plan’s goal of inclusive growth and economic resilience for all Fijians.

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