Suva moves to top of EPL table

[Source:Rewa Football/Facebook]

Global Care Suva FC has taken the lead in the Extra Premier League after defeating Stratum Rewa FC 1-0 last night in their round seven clash at the HFC Bank Stadium.

Substitute Faizal Ali, scored the lone goal in the 61st minute.

Ali came off the bench and put Suva in front with his first touch.

Suva was fifth on the EPL standings with 11 points before the match.

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However, the win has pushed them to the top of the table.=

Suva, Labasa, and Ba have 14 points each, but the Whites lead the competition with better goal difference.

The Babasiga Lions are now second, followed by Ba, then Rewa.

Lautoka is now fifth with 13 points, Nasinu has 11, while Nadi is seventh with seven points.

Navua completes the top eight, while Nadroga and Tailevu Naitasiri occupy the bottom two spots on the points table.