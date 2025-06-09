Crucial EPL games in round eight

[Source: File]

Some crucial games will be held this weekend in round eight of the Extra Premier League.

Several crucial encounters on Sunday will shape the title race further.

The only unbeaten team in the league, Lautoka will host Labasa. The Babasiga Lions are second on the table while Lautoka is fifth.

League leaders Suva take on an in-form Nasinu side. The capital city side moved to the top of the table after its 1-nil win over Rewa last nigfht.

Article continues after advertisement

Rewa will look to bounce back against Navua, while Ba meets Tailevu Naitasiri.

In another match on Sunday, Nadroga hosts Nadi in Sigatoka.

With the league table tightening at the top, the race for the title is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in recent years.

Suva has 14 points with an impressive goal difference of +13, overtaking Labasa and Ba despite all three clubs being level on points.