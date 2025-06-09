Rabakewa sets new senior girls discus record

From left: Loata Lewageena, Brieanna Rabakewa and Maryann Macedru.

A new record has been set in the Senior Girls Discus at the Coca-Cola Games 2026, with Swami Vivekananda College’s Brieanna Rabakewa producing a stunning performance to clinch gold.

Rabakewa threw a massive 46.88 metres, breaking the previous record of 39.24 metres in commanding fashion.

The previous record of 39.24 metres was held by Ana Baleira of ACS, set in 2017.

Ratu Sukuna Memorial School athlete Loata Lewageena secured silver with a strong effort of 44.17 metres, while Maryann Macedru of Saint Joseph Secondary School claimed bronze with 41.14 metres.

Article continues after advertisement

In a remarkable display, all three medalists surpassed the previous record, underlining the high standard of competition in the event.

Attention now turns to tomorrow, the final day of the Coca-Cola Games, where the remaining titles and records will be decided.