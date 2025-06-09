Restaurant gas explosion sends staff to hospital

An explosion at Zam Zam Restaurant in Samabula has left staff shocked and injured.

The incident happened this afternoon in the kitchen area, forcing staff and customers to flee the building.

Customer Service Manager Dileleah Grace described the terrifying experience, saying she was upstairs in the restaurant when the explosion occurred.

She says people ran outside for safety as the blast erupted from the kitchen.

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Grace told FBC News that about five to eight kitchen staff suffered burns during the incident.

Authorities are currently at the scene, while those injured have been taken to hospital for treatment.