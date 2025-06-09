Fiji records $274.2M in inward remittances in February

Fiji registered a strong growth in inward remittances in the year to February, amounting to $274.2m.

The Reserve Bank of Fiji says this is a strong growth of 22.1 percent for February.

On the other hand, outward remittances increased by 12.5 percent to $110.1m in the same period, mostly driven by transfers associated with migrant workers.

The RBF says that growth in inward remittances outpaced the outward flows, net remittances rose by 29.2 percent, settling at $164.2m.

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The RBF says personal remittances continue to provide important support to domestic consumption and foreign reserves.