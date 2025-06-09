Tuna stocks at risk as climate pressures mount

Tuna is a “lifeline” for Fiji’s economy and survival, but its future is increasingly at risk due to climate change and overfishing.

University of Fiji Vice-Chancellor Professor Shaista Shameem made this stern warning, stressing that shifting ocean temperatures are already affecting tuna availability across the region.

She says rising sea temperatures are pushing tuna stocks into cooler waters, making them harder to access for Pacific nations that rely heavily on the resource.

Professor Shameem adds that the growing pressures of overfishing and illegal fishing are further threatening sustainability, putting food security and national income at stake.

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She highlights that the impacts are not distant concerns, but realities that will shape the region’s future, with some Pacific Island countries expected to face major declines in tuna stocks by 2050.

The Vice-Chancellor says the consequences extend beyond the ocean, affecting livelihoods, government revenue, and everyday survival for many communities.

She points to the tuna industry’s direct role in supporting Fijians, particularly through employment in fishing and processing, which has helped families fund education and improve their standard of living.

Professor Shameem says Fiji’s involvement in international agreements aimed at protecting marine biodiversity is a step in the right direction, but more needs to be done.

She is now calling for stronger enforcement against illegal fishing, more responsible fishing practices, and greater awareness among young people.

Professor Shameem adds that safeguarding tuna resources is critical, warning that without action, the region risks undermining its own future.