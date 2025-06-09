Random drug tests for drivers coming

The Government is treating the introduction of random roadside drug testing as a matter of urgency.

Plans are advancing to target drivers suspected of being under the influence as part of intensified efforts to address the country’s drug problem.

Minister for Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau says once the legal framework is established, these tests will bolster road safety and support the national fight against the drug crisis.

“Generally, there needs to be a framework for it—whether legislative or regulatory. The team is working on it, and I have stressed the urgency of the matter, especially given the current drug issues we are facing.”

Article continues after advertisement

Ro Filipe says the officials are cross-checking for possible duplication in existing laws, while also carefully working through the implementation process.

Globally, while many countries have strict laws against drug-impaired driving, only a small number have formal systems allowing roadside drug testing, with even fewer adopting truly random testing of drivers.