Fiji, Australia move to seal Vuvale Partnership into treaty

[From Left to Right ] Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Australia’s Minister for the Pacific Pat Conroy

Fiji and Australia will now begin negotiations on the terms of a new treaty-level Vuvale Union, marking a major step in strengthening their long-standing partnership.

Australia’s Minister for the Pacific Pat Conroy says the move reflects a natural progression in relations, with both countries working towards a formal agreement that will shape future cooperation.

“The Vuvale Union is the natural progression of our close partnership. It will provide greater peace and stability and prosperity for our two peoples, and it will be in the decades to come a bedrock for further Pacific cooperation.”

The proposed treaty is expected to significantly strengthen collaboration across key areas, including security, economic cooperation, and people-to-people ties.

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A major focus will be on security, particularly tackling transnational crime and drug trafficking, with both countries committing to working closely on policing, border control, intelligence sharing, and regional coordination.

The Union is also set to enhance Fiji’s capabilities in interdiction, legislation, prosecution, and health responses, while reinforcing its role as a regional leader in addressing cross-border threats.

Officials from both countries will now negotiate the details of the agreement, including how these areas of cooperation will be formalised under the Vuvale Union treaty.