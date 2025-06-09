Suva and Rewa on Wednesday, Labasa at the top

[File Photo]

Global Care Suva and Stratum Rewa both have a chance to climb to the summit of the Extra Premier League points table after their match this Wednesday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The Suva and Rewa clash will be the final game of round seven.

The clash is expected to be a decisive one, with both teams eyeing the top spot on the standings. Suva currently sit in fifth place with 11 points, while Rewa is third with 13 points.

Labasa is now leading the league table following its 2-1 win over Ba at Govind Park yesterday.

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France Catarogo opened the scoring in the 11th minute before Navitesh Kumar extended the lead in the 61st minute.

Ba fought back when Gabriel Emmanuel converted from the penalty spot in the 74th minute, but Labasa held firm to secure all three points.

The win sees the Babasiga Lions move to the top of the standings on 14 points, level with Ba but ahead on goal difference.

In other results, Nasinu beat Nadi 2-1, Navua thumped Tailevu Naitasiri 4-1, and Lautoka defeated Nadroga 3-2.