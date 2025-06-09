New initiative drives climate data farming response

[File Photo]

Climate change is already impacting food production in Fiji, with saltwater intrusion, shifting rainfall patterns, and extreme weather events reducing agricultural productivity in vulnerable areas.

In response, the government and the Pacific Community have signed a $604,920 grant agreement to assess climate-related loss and damage in the agriculture sector, with a focus on rice farming in Macuata Province.

Denmark’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs funds the project as part of its ongoing support for Pacific Island countries addressing climate-related loss and damage.

The agreement marks Fiji’s first sector-specific assessment of loss and damage in agriculture, aimed at strengthening understanding of how climate impacts affect farming systems and rural livelihoods.

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Minister for Climate Change Lynda Tabuya says the initiative is designed to close existing data gaps by ensuring farmers’ experiences are reflected in national climate planning and response strategies.

“National data reflects the scale of these impacts with climate-related disasters, particularly tropical cyclones, even with greenhouse gas emissions affecting over 150,000 people in recent years and causing significant livelihood losses.”

She says that the tool will ensure that the government now captures data from across all Ministries and receives climate funding that deals with climate issues.

The assessment will combine field-based studies with financial analysis to identify practical responses and strengthen Fiji’s position in international climate discussions.

Denmark’s Ambassador to Fiji, Ingrid Dahl-Madsen, highlighted the importance of fair and accessible climate finance in supporting Pacific nations.

“We believe in direct, predictable, and fair finance that empowers Pacific government and communities to act on their own terms.”

As climate impacts intensify, the initiative is expected to play a key role in shaping long-term strategies to safeguard food security and support farmers across the country.