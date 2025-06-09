Prioritize people over profits in Vuda Waste Project: PRF

The Pacific Recycling Foundation urges that the Vuda waste-to-energy project prioritize people over profits.

While economic gains matter, equal weight must be given to long-term environmental impacts and community well-being.

PRF emphasizes that citizens must be free to express views on national matters without fear of professional repercussions.

Open, inclusive dialogue is essential to ensure decisions reflect collective interests and democratic progress.

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Landowners are urged to make fully informed decisions, considering the social and environmental implications of the development.

PRF expresses concern that the facility’s high waste demand may lead to the incineration of recyclable materials.

The project’s design processes up to 2,700 tonnes daily yet lacks clear methods for sorting recyclables from waste. Decision-makers are reminded to follow the waste hierarchy, prioritizing reduction and reuse before disposal.

Founder Amitesh Deo encourages leaders to ensure today’s solutions do not create challenges for future generations.

PRF will soon convene a VAKA Forum for landowners to share knowledge on sustainable waste management.