MGM, QVS dominate 4x100m relay titles

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School and Queen Victoria School powered through the senior girls and boys 4×100 metres titles in a thrilling showcase of speed at the Coca-Cola Games 2026.

MGM’s senior girls produced a slick baton exchange to surge clear of the field and secure gold, while Queen Victoria School’s senior boys delivered a commanding performance, combining explosive starts with smooth transitions to seal their victory.

The intermediate grades also delivered high-quality racing, with Adi Cakobau School claiming the girls title after a strong final-leg run, and Ratu Kadavulevu School taking out the boys division with a well-drilled team effort.

In the junior races, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School continued their dominance on the track by winning the girls title, while Queen Victoria School added to their medal tally with victory in the boys category.

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Earlier, the sub-junior events set the tone for the day, with MGM’s young girls sprinting to gold, and Queen Victoria School’s boys proving too strong in their division.

The games continue into day three tomorrow and you can watch the LIVE action on FBC 2.