Drua rally for shot at quarterfinals

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The job is far from finished for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua, despite their history-making 24-14 win over the Highlanders at Govind Park, Ba over the weekend.

Head coach Glen Jackson has quickly turned his attention to what lies ahead, with three crucial matches against the Waratahs, Western Force and Queensland Reds set to determine whether they break into the top six of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific standings.

Rather than dwell on the milestone victory, Jackson made it clear his focus is on building something more meaningful at the business end of the season.

“I’m motivated to put this team into a quarter-final. More wins than we had last year. It’s now just a process.”

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The Drua’s win over the Highlanders was significant—not just for the result, but for what it represented.

Since joining the competition, the side has reached the playoffs once, in 2022, their second season.

That remains the benchmark they are now chasing, with a tighter, more demanding run home ahead.

Jackson believes his players are capable of meeting that challenge.

“This season is well and truly in front of us. These men deserve to be in the play-offs. It’s good.”

Saturday’s result also carried a sense of timing, with the Drua making the most of home conditions in Ba to close out their clashes against the Highlanders for the season.

“It’s the second time we’ve played them here. It was good timing. The Highlanders are gone.”

With that chapter closed, attention shifts immediately to their next opponent, the Waratahs—a matchup Jackson is already relishing.

“Now the Waratahs. We like playing the Waratahs. Can’t wait for them to come back.”

For the Drua, the equation is simple.

Win, and their playoff hopes stay alive or slip up, and the door begins to close.

But first things first for the side, a well-deserved break and quality time with family following a demanding stretch of matches over the past eight weeks.

They will return to host the Waratahs for their final game on home soil next Saturday, the 16th of this month, at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The match will kick off at 4.35pm and will be LIVE on FBC Sports via the Walesi set-top box.