Witnesses report Permanent Secretary confronts staff member

FBC News is pursuing allegations involving a Permanent Secretary accused of manhandling a ministry staff member this morning.

The incident allegedly occurred shortly after a ministry staff member was seen speaking to members of the media.

Witnesses claim the Permanent Secretary then pulled the staff member aside and began aggressively questioning him in full view of media personnel present.

According to eyewitnesses, the Permanent Secretary repeatedly poked the staff member during the confrontation.

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An FBC News journalist at the scene said the staff member objected, telling the PS he had no right to touch him and that the matter would be reported.

The journalist said the Permanent Secretary allegedly responded by saying he could touch anyone and had the right to do so.

The staff member further claimed this was not the first time such an incident had occurred.

FBC News has forwarded details of the alleged incident to the line Minister and is awaiting an official response.