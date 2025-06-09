Vunimoli cooperative progress continues with dividend payout

A farming cooperative in Labasa is highlighting how collective effort and shared investment can drive growth in Fiji’s sugar industry.

Members of the Vunimoli Cooperative are celebrating a major milestone, with members each receiving $5,000 in dividends, a sign of progress, stability, and sustainability in their operations.

They believe their success can inspire other farming communities to adopt the cooperative model to strengthen agriculture and other shared business ventures.

President Satish Chand says the journey has not been easy for members, but they say the results are now paying off, particularly in supporting cane harvesting operations.

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“The government’s investment was $90,000, and we were the first cooperative in Vanua Levu to have a harvester. Each member contributed $12,000, and that has now been fully paid off. I would suggest that once cooperatives are formed, there should also be proper monitoring.”

Member David Sagar Chute says being part of a cooperative has also opened opportunities for broader business growth, beyond cane farming alone. He says good management has been key to their success, noting that not all cooperatives are able to sustain their operations.

Chand is now calling on government to continue monitoring and supporting cooperatives to ensure long-term success and accountability.

He says ongoing oversight is critical, as it strengthens governance and improves outcomes for members.

The Vunimoli Cooperative currently operates one harvester, which has now been fully paid off, with members reinvesting their returns back into farming, a move expected to further strengthen cane production in the Labasa farming belt.