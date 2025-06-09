Neneyawa claims second gold in 3000m final

After finishing third in the girls’ 3000m open grade last year, Lusiana Neneyawa set herself a clear goal to return to the Coca-Cola Games and claim gold.

The Year 13 student of Thomas Baker Memorial School delivered on that ambition, clocking an impressive 13 minutes 15.49 seconds to take first place.

This marks her second gold after a top podium finish in the 1,500m race on Thursday.

Neneyawa says she had targeted gold last year but fell short, a result that motivated her to come back stronger this season.

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She credited her victory to months of disciplined training, along with the unwavering support of her coaches and teammates.

Winning gold in her final year of high school, she added, is a moment she will always cherish.

“Training for today was not easy, there was a lot of challenges along the way but I thank God for brining me through and giving me this medal.”

The final day of the Coke Games is currently underway at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, and can be watched live on FBC Sports.