Regional teams arrive as Suva prepares for Swim Championships

[File Photo]

A total of 161 swimmers from 18 countries are expected to compete at the Oceania Swimming Championships, which begin this Friday in Suva.

Organisers have confirmed that teams from Samoa, Tahiti and New Caledonia have arrived in the country and have already begun getting a feel for the pool at the Aquatic Centre in Laucala Bay.

Fiji Aquatics has welcomed the visiting teams from Tahiti and New Caledonia ahead of the competition.

The Fiji team is currently in a training camp alongside their counterparts from New Caledonia and Tahiti, just a week out from competition.

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The camp allows swimmers to fine-tune their preparation and build rhythm in the water under the guidance of experienced coaches.

The championships will run from this Friday through to next Wednesday.

You can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC.