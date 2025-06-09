Kiwi father and son cross borders for Drua

Rodney Byrn, from Auckland, made the short but meaningful trip with his son, marking the end of university with an experience they say they won’t forget.

What started as a graduation celebration turned into a cross-border show of rugby passion, as a New Zealand father and son flew into Ba for one reason, and that is to watch the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua play at home.

Rodney Byrn, from Auckland, made the short but meaningful trip with his son, marking the end of university with an experience they say they won’t forget.

“We’re here celebrating his graduation and we thought we’d come up.”

But this wasn’t just a holiday, it was about rugby, and more specifically, the Drua.

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Byrn says they love Fijian style, and they love the way the Fijian Drua play their rugby, which is what makes this trip special.

The pair flew in for the weekend and will head straight back to New Zealand on Monday, a quick turnaround that highlights just how strong the Drua’s pull has become beyond Fiji’s shores.

Byrn admits they are not just casual supporters, but a big Drua fan.

For him, the Drua’s appeal lies in their identity, a brand of rugby that continues to excite fans across the Pacific.

“They’ve got a unique ability to move the ball at certain times of the game. That’s the excitement, and that’s what the crowd loves.”

With the Drua hosting the Highlanders in Ba, Byrn believes the conditions could play a key role.

He says the weather is completely different, and it’s going to be tough for the Highlanders to adapt, especially after Christchurch last week.

While both teams are coming off similar travel demands, Byrn says one factor stands out for the Drua is the home advantage.

“Being back at home, particularly playing here in Ba, I’ll give the Drua the nod.”

He is also looking forward to a key battle on the field, the forwards versus flair.

For one Auckland family, this wasn’t just about a match, it was about marking a milestone, embracing Fijian rugby culture, and witnessing firsthand the energy that has turned the Drua into one of the most exciting teams in Super Rugby.

And for Byrn and his son, the message is simple, some journeys are worth every mile.

The Drua versus Highlanders game will kick off at 4.05pm, and you can watch it live on FBC Sports HD, on the Walesi set top box.