FEO launches outreach initiative

The Fijian Elections Office launched the ‘YES’ outreach program, in efforts to bring the electoral process directly to the people of Fiji, in their homes and abroad.

The outreach is designed to ensure that eligible Fijians understand their role in the democratic process and boost voter confidence for the upcoming local government elections and general elections.

Electoral Commission Chairperson Justice Usaia Ratuvili says the initiative reinforces a fundamental democratic principle that elections belong to the people.

“The YES outreach is a timely reminder of this principle to the people of Fiji. This is your election, your participation makes the difference.”

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He emphasized that democracy is not sustained by systems alone but also through the participation of its people.

Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa says it represented a people-centered approach to voter engagement.

“Our mission is clear, to bring voter registration and awareness closer to every Fijian, both locally and overseas; to ensure every eligible voter is registered; and to make sure your details are up to date well ahead of the upcoming elections.”

The program will deploy 59 teams across the country, where eligible voters in the country and overseas are able to access voter registration services and information on electoral processes.

The nationwide awareness has already commenced and will run until June 13.