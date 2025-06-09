Committee expansion targets failing sugar output

Parliament has approved the expansion of the Special Parliamentary Committee on the Sugar Industry.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said the committee needed stronger leadership to respond to the scale of challenges facing the industry.

He moved the motion to include Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry Minister Tomasi Tunabuna and Assistant Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Sakiusa Tubuna to the committee.

The move comes as Fiji faces a continued decline in sugar production and serious structural problems within the sector.

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The proposal was passed in Parliament without opposition.

The PM pointed to falling production, climate impacts, milling inefficiencies, land issues, and rural economic pressure. He said these problems require coordinated action, not isolated responses.

He said Tunabuna’s inclusion was necessary because the sugar industry now sits under his Ministry. Rabuka said the Minister brings direct responsibility for policy direction, farmer support, and industry reform.

He also said the role connects government decisions with ground realities in cane farming communities.

The Prime Minister also defended the appointment of Sakiusa Tubuna. He said the Assistant Minister would strengthen coordination across government agencies.

He states the sugar industry is linked to rural poverty, exports, and national development planning. He added that Tubuna’s role will help align reforms with the National Development Plan 2025–2029 and Vision 2050.

Government MPs supported the motion. They said the changes will improve oversight and speed up decision-making. They also said the committee must move beyond discussion and focus on delivery.

Opposition MP Faiyaz Koya also supported the motion. He raised a question on whether the new minister replaces the previous member or joins the committee in addition to existing representation. He said clarification is needed but confirmed support.

National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad backed the move as well. He said the sugar industry was under serious pressure, especially with falling global sugar prices. He said around 200,000 people depend on the sector directly or indirectly.

Prasad said the committee brings government and opposition together at a critical time. He said the focus must remain on solutions, not politics.

He also said members with technical and international experience will add value to the work of the committee.