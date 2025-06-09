Jackson hails Drua duo’s engine room effort

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson has praised the tireless work of Elia Canakaivata and Issak Fines-Leleiwasa following their standout performances in yesterday’s historic 24-14 win against the Highlanders in Ba.

Jackson says the pair set the tone with their willingness to put their bodies on the line when it mattered most, backing up the team in key moments throughout the match.

He adds that Canakaivata’s impact, combined with Fines-Leleiwasa’s ability to go the full 80 minutes once again, made a huge difference for the side.

“Elia doesn’t say a lot normally, but he just plays with his actions. Him and Issak were phenomenal.”

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Jackson also highlighted the physical effort required across the match, noting how both players continued to push through even as fresh reinforcements came on.

The Drua mentor says it is rare to see such consistency and endurance, describing their efforts as “unbelievable” and deserving of full credit.

He adds that Canakaivata earned the right to enjoy the win, while reiterating his admiration for both players, saying he “takes his hat off” to their commitment and performance.

The Drua are on a bye this week before returning for their final home game in a fortnight at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva against the NSW Waratahs.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.