FMA urges safeguards on drug testing

The Fiji Medical Association is urging Government to adopt a more structured and evidence-based approach to drug testing, following recent moves to introduce testing among public officials.

This comes after a number of parliamentarians underwent drug tests last Friday, as part of broader efforts to address rising concerns over illicit drug use in the country.

In a statement, the Fiji Medical Association acknowledges the seriousness of drugs particularly methamphetamine as a growing national issue, and supports measures aimed at protecting public trust and safety.

However, the association warns that drug testing should not be treated purely as a disciplinary tool, stressing it is also a medical and public health matter that must be guided by clear policy, scientific evidence and human rights principles.

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The FMA cautions that poorly designed testing programmes can lead to misinterpretation of results, unfair outcomes, legal disputes and stigma that may discourage people from seeking help.

It also highlights that commonly used urine tests detect drug metabolites rather than current impairment, meaning a positive result does not necessarily indicate a person is under the influence or unfit for duty.

Drawing on international practices, the association says most countries apply targeted testing focusing on safety-sensitive roles or situations involving reasonable suspicion rather than blanket testing across the public service.

The FMA adds that drug use and dependence should be treated as health conditions, with greater emphasis on counselling, treatment and rehabilitation instead of punitive measures.

The association is now calling on Government to establish a clear national drug-testing policy, ensure independent medical oversight, protect individual rights, and prioritise recovery-based responses.

It maintains that while drug testing can play a role, it must be implemented carefully to balance public safety with fairness and dignity.