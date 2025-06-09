Tourism records seven percent growth in first quarter

Fiji has welcomed 196, 177 visitors in the first quarter of this year.

The Reserve Bank of Fiji says the local tourism sector continues to perform strongly, providing vital support to overall economic activity.

The first-quarter arrivals represent an annual growth of 7%.

The RBF says this expansion is primarily due to arrivals from Australia and New Zealand, while visitors from the Pacific Island countries recorded a decline.

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It says the outlook for the sector remains favourable, underpinned by steady forward bookings and positive sentiment among industry stakeholders.

However, it says a sustained rise in global prices could increase travel costs, potentially tempering demand from key source markets.