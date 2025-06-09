Authorities warn, pubs out of bounds for minors

Pubs and nightclubs are now strictly off-limits to minors, as Police and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces step up joint operations this weekend.

Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalurua admits that in previous years, controlling underage entry into nightlife venues has been a challenge, with some operators allowing students inside.

But he says that will not be tolerated this time, with intensified patrols targeting Suva City and known hotspots to ensure minors are kept out.

“If you listen to the release of the DPC Central, he spoke well about the coverage of the game but also extend to beyond the game. That includes the Suva City and likely places where students would be seen.”

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Naivalurua is urging students to prioritise their safety, while calling on parents and guardians to take responsibility and support enforcement efforts, especially during the Coca-Cola Games period.