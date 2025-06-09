UAE hit by Iranian strikes as U.S. secures Hormuz route

The United Arab Emirates said it faced missile and drone attacks from Iran, raising tensions in the region.

Meanwhile, Washington maintained that a fragile ceasefire remained in place, despite recent clashes.

The violence followed U.S. efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route, after disruptions stranded oil tankers.

President Donald Trump ordered naval forces to escort vessels under an operation named “Project Freedom.”

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The U.S. military said it responded by destroying six Iranian small boats, along with several cruise missiles and drones, in an effort to secure safe passage.