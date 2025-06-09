Baravilala praises Bula’s fighting spirit

[Source: Bula FC/ Facebook]

Extra Bula FC defender Filipe Baravilala praised his teammates’ determination despite their narrow 1-0 loss to South Island United in their OFC Pro League Leaders Group clash last night.

Bula faced a difficult challenge throughout the match, especially after being reduced to 10 men, but continued to fight until the final whistle in a spirited performance.

“Firstly, I would like to thank God Almighty for His blessings and for the opportunity He has given us coming this far.”

Baravilala acknowledged the team expected a tough contest but commended the effort shown by the players under pressure.

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“We knew it was going to be hard… but hats off to my fellow brothers for the fighting spirit.”

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Bula remained competitive and continued to push for a result throughout the match.

“Even though we were one man down, we kept fighting until the last whistle.”

While disappointed with the outcome, Baravilala also credited South Island United for their performance on the night.

“Unfortunately luck was not on our side… so hats off to South Island for the win.”

The result leaves Bula FC looking to regroup quickly as they continue their Leaders Group campaign against Auckland FC this Saturday.

The match will air LIVE on FBC 2.