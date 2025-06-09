Soro breaks gender barriers in traditional revitalization program

A young woman from Ra is challenging cultural norms after completing a traditional revitalization program often seen as male-dominated.

Vasenai Soqo, a student at the University of the South Pacific, was among 18 youths who graduated from the initiative facilitated by a New Zealand based company The Conch, in collaboration with the Fiji Museum and the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs.

Soqo says she initially believed the programme was designed only for men after seeing promotional material online.

“I thought I was in the wrong place when I arrived and heard the opening speech focused on young men.”

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Despite the uncertainty, the Nayaulevu, Ra lass stayed on, becoming one of the two female to have successfully completed the program.

Driven by a desire to reconnect with her culture and better understand traditional practices, Soqo says the program offered deeper insights beyond what is taught in classrooms.

She highlighted the value of hands-on learning, including participating in traditional ceremonies such as sevusevu and tubetube, which are typically led by men.

Soqo says the experience allowed her to unlearn misconceptions and gain a clearer understanding of cultural concepts.

She is now encouraging young women, particularly those in traditional communities, to step forward and take part in similar opportunities.

“Don’t feel left out just because something is male-dominated. If you commit to it, you will benefit.”

Soqo adds that she plans to pass on what she has learned to her younger brother and others in her community.

The programme is part of broader efforts to ensure younger generations remain connected to their cultural roots while adapting to modern society.