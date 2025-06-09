Fiji, Australia step up fight against drug trade

Fiji and Australia are strengthening cooperation on security, with a sharp focus on tackling transnational crime and drug trafficking across the Pacific.

At a joint press briefing in Suva, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka acknowledged the growing threat posed by illicit drugs and the need for stronger coordination between agencies.

“Fiji continues to address the increasingly complex transnational threats, particularly the rise in illicit drug activity.”

Australia’s Minister for the Pacific Pat Conroy says the fight against transnational crime will be a central pillar of the proposed Vuvale Union treaty.

Article continues after advertisement

“The Australian Government stands shoulder to shoulder with Fiji in combating transnational crime and stopping drug trafficking in the Pacific.”

Conroy says both countries are already working together on joint operations, border security and intelligence sharing, with further investments planned to strengthen policing, detection systems and regional coordination.

The partnership is also expected to enhance Fiji’s capabilities in law enforcement, prosecution and health responses, while positioning the country as a regional leader in combating cross-border crime.