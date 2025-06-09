Energy talks strengthen fuel supply

Bilateral talks with Singapore and Australia are strengthening energy partnerships aimed at ensuring fuel supply stability and expanding cooperation on renewable energy.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Sakiasi Ditoka says discussions in Singapore focused on securing the country’s fuel supply chain, with about 90 percent of fuel currently sourced from Singapore.

Ditoka says concerns were raised about global supply chain pressures and their impact on the economy, but authorities and industry players assured that supply will remain stable and contracts will be met.

The talks confirmed that fuel prices are set by global market forces, with no interference in industry operations, ensuring confidence in supply stability.

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“We are also glad that we also spoke with the industry players, all three of them that are represented here in Fiji, and they also reassured us that they would just fulfill their contractual obligations, and that is what Singapore also was fully in support of, that the markets take care of each other.”

Ditoka adds that both Singapore and Australia also expressed interest in expanding cooperation on renewable energy, opening pathways for future collaboration in clean energy development and investment.

“We would get their support as far as planning for strategic fuel reserves is concerned. And we also spoke with both nations, Singapore and Australia, about renewables, where there is potential for collaboration in the future.”

Suva Retailers Association President Jitesh Patel says they are waiting for a stakeholder meeting, which the government is expected to call soon, to discuss fuel-related issues.

“If the price increase from supply goes up, then when we get supplies into our shop, we will have to increase our price. So how the bigger companies can be helped, and also checking on other companies. It’s hard to gauge what amount of fuel people are using unless we have records.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says further talks are expected with Korea and Malaysia as part of broader efforts to diversify energy partnerships across the region and reduce reliance on a single supply source.