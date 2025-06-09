Security shake-up puts law in focus

The debate over how Fiji’s security forces should work together has intensified.

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu supports closer cooperation between the Republic of Fiji Military Forces and the Fiji Police Force. However, he warns it must remain firmly within the law.

At the centre of the issue is a proposed hybrid approach to national security. It aims to strengthen coordination between the military and police to address growing security concerns.

“I repeat that, every national security effort must be supported. Government has to create that environment for the Fiji police and the RFMF to work together. However, and this is something that is not new, it’s just important that they work within the existing laws.”

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Seruiratu said national security cannot be compromised. He linked it to economic stability, saying both depend on each other and must be protected together.

He stressed that all national security efforts must be supported. He said government must create the right environment for the two forces to work together effectively.

However, he drew a clear line on how that cooperation should operate. He said both institutions must act within existing laws and set guidelines.

Seruiratu pointed to assurances from military leadership that the RFMF will remain within legal limits. He said the same standard applies to the Fiji Police Force.

He said public confidence depends on disciplined conduct from both agencies. He added that investor confidence and international trust are also at stake.

With Fiji heavily reliant on tourism, he said stability in the security sector is critical. He warned that any sign of overreach could damage confidence.

Seruiratu maintained that cooperation is important, but the law must come first.

He adds that no institution is above accountability and any breach must be treated seriously.