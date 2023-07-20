Fourth witness to take stand in Bainimarama/Qiliho trial

The fourth prosecution witness is expected to take stand today as former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho’s trial will continue in the Suva Magistrates Court.

Bainimarama is charged with a count of attempting to pervert the course of justice, while Qiliho faces a count of abuse of office.

The charges stem from a complaint filed by the university in July 2019 pertaining to the conduct of former staff members.

Article continues after advertisement

Former Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu took the stand yesterday highlighting his meeting at the National Security Council.

He testified that he wanted to seek clarification on the government’s stance on the University of the South Pacific investigation.

He informed the court that Council Chair Voreqe Bainimarama had allegedly told him that he had told Qiliho to stay away from the investigation.

Following that he called former Chief of Intelligence, Investigation and Prosecution, ACP Biu Matavou and relayed to him to stop the investigation as the Council Chair and Commissioner Qiliho had a discussion about it.

The forth witness is expected to take the stand today.