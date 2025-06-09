Landowners oppose hydro deal, question consent process

The Namosi Landowners Committee Lomani Au Maroroi Au has raised strong objections to the proposed hydro development in Namosi, warning that the process has moved ahead without the consent of customary landowners.

In a statement, LAMA says the recently signed power purchase agreement between Energy Fiji Limited and HydroFiji is premature, arguing that key decisions have been made without Free, Prior and Informed Consent.

The committee stresses that while it supports Fiji’s transition to renewable energy, national interest should not override the rights of local communities.

LAMA says the scale of the proposed hydro project raises serious environmental, cultural and social concerns for the people of Namosi, adding that development must be inclusive and grounded in proper consultation.

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It also questioned the project model, where HydroFiji will finance, own and operate the facilities while selling electricity to Energy Fiji Limited, raising concerns over control, accountability and long-term impacts on customary land.

The group further rejected claims that the project would have minimal environmental impact, warning that any hydro development would inevitably affect river systems and traditional land use.

LAMA has also taken issue with the sequencing of engagement, saying consultation is being treated as a follow-up step rather than a prerequisite to decision-making.

It adds that no project should proceed while related concerns remain before the Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission.

The committee maintains that landowners are not against development, but will oppose any project imposed without their consent.