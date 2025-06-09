Gavoka outlines major aviation reforms

The aviation industry is being described as the “artery” of the Fijian economy, and the government is taking steps to ensure those arteries don’t become clogged by outdated laws.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Civil Aviation, Viliame Gavoka, told Parliament that Fiji is currently overhauling laws that are, in some cases, 50 years old – written long before the era of drones and satellite navigation.

At the heart of the reform is the Civil Aviation Bill 2026, which replaces three aging Acts with a single, modern framework aligned with international standards.

“Laws in some cases are 50 years old… written before white-body jets, satellite navigation, and drones. The consolidation removes duplication, strengthens clarity, and aligns Fiji’s civil aviation system with international best practice.”

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Gavoka says that while Fiji performs well above the Asia-Pacific average for safety implementation, it still has “gaps” to fill to become the premier aviation hub of the Pacific.

A major focus of the new Bill is the creation of an Independent Accident Investigation Commission, a specific requirement from international regulators to ensure transparency when things go wrong.

Beyond safety, the Minister outlined a vision for the future – including a master plan that looks at climate change resilience and the potential to produce Sustainable Aviation Fuel using Fiji’s own sugarcane residue.

He also issued a stark reminder of why these technical updates matter: they protect Fiji’s FAA Category 1 rating.

“That rating is not a technicality. It is the difference between Fiji Airways flying to Los Angeles and not flying to Los Angeles… if a country goes into Category 2, it will not be allowed to fly into the United States.”

Gavoka states that the rebranding of CAAF under the motto “Safe Skies, Secure Fiji” is more than just a slogan – it is a solemn commitment to every Fijian.