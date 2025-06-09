Fiji tightens enforcement on building material standards

The Government has moved to strengthen compliance measures on mandatory standards for building materials and prefabricated housing, citing a surge in imports and the need to ensure public safety.

In a joint statement, the Ministry of Commerce and Business Development and the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service reminded importers, developers, and the public that strict regulations remain in place for key construction materials entering the country.

Authorities confirmed that regulated materials include sheet roofing and wall cladding, cyclonic screws, and reinforcing steel products such as seismic-grade bars and welded mesh.

These materials must comply with national standards established under the Trade Standards and Quality Control Act 1992.

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Importers are required to secure licenses from the Department of National Trade Measurement and Standards before goods can be cleared.

Officials warned that failure to obtain proper approvals could result in delays, penalties, or seizure of shipments.

The advisory comes amid a noticeable rise in the importation of prefabricated kit homes, which are increasingly being used as a faster and more affordable housing option.

However, authorities noted that some of these shipments include regulated materials that must meet Fiji’s building standards.

Importers are also required to submit full documentation, including packing lists, before goods arrive in the country.

To address compliance gaps, enforcement measures are being intensified. Authorities will carry out stricter border inspections and may detain, reject, or re-export non-compliant materials.

Importers and developers have been urged to source materials from certified suppliers, verify compliance prior to shipment, and consult relevant agencies when in doubt.

Chief Executive Officer of FRCS, Udit Singh, stressed that all importers and customs brokers must meet regulatory requirements before goods arrive in Fiji.

He emphasized that customs clearance will not be granted for regulated items without formal approval from the Ministry.

Additionally, under the Customs Prohibited (Imports and Exports) Regulations 1986, container homes and prefabricated buildings require formal approval supported by certification from qualified engineers. These certifications must confirm that imported structures meet Fiji’s building standards, as well as relevant Australian and New Zealand requirements.

Authorities warned that failure to meet these conditions could lead to increased storage costs and further delays.