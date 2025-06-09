Fire destroys Namadi home

A double-storey, four-bedroom concrete house was destroyed in a fire in Namadi Heights on Saturday evening.

The NFA stated that the property, which was occupied by seven individuals, sustained approximately 80 percent damage.

A vehicle on the premises also suffered minor damage.

No injuries or casualties were reported.

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The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, as investigations are ongoing.

NFA Chief Executive Puamau Sowane has raised serious concerns over the increasing number of fire incidents and fatalities recorded this year.

“So far this year, we have recorded nine fire-related deaths. This is a deeply worrying trend, and it highlights the very real dangers that fires pose to our communities.”

Sowane reiterated the need for the public to take fire safety more seriously.