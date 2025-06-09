Police investigate reported gun sighting in Nabua

Police are continuing investigations into a reported gun sighting in Nabua involving a vehicle owner and his son.

Police say vehicle owner was brought in for questioning and told officers that his son was holding a toy gun at the time of the incident.

It says the toy matched the description given by a security officer who reported the sighting.

The item was examined by the Force Armourer and found to be similar to a ball bearing gun.

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Investigations are ongoing to determine where the item was obtained.