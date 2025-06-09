Legge is new Drua Women coach

[Source:Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Fijian Drua is pleased to confirm the appointment of Mike Legge as Head Coach of the Drua Women for the 2026 Super Rugby Women’s season.

The current Vodafone Fijiana XV interim coach takes over from Ifereimi Rawaqa after the 2025 campaign.

Commenting on his new role, Legge said: “I am very excited and very grateful to the Fijian Drua for trusting me with this very important role with the women’s team. I’m also grateful to get to work with the coaches. I’ve worked with Coach Kele since I’ve started in Fiji Rugby back in 2019 and with Coach Tavaita. I must have a group around me that I trust and I know they have a passion for the women’s game. And I’m looking forward to bringing in Coach Richie Walker for some technical support for the season.”

Legge brings a strong background in high-performance rugby and women’s programme development. He joined the Fiji Rugby Union setup around 2019 and has since worked closely with both the Fijiana XV and Fijian Drua Women’s programmes.

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As an assistant coach, he played a key role in the Drua Women’s 2022 Super Rugby Women’s title-winning campaign. He was also part of the Fijiana XV coaching staff during the Women’s Rugby World Cup cycle, ensuring continuity within the national programme.

In 2026, Legge stepped into the role of interim Vodafone Fijiana XV Head Coach, leading the side through Test matches and the Oceania series while overseeing attack, tactics, and overall programme direction.

Earlier in his career, he founded and coached the New Zealand Fijian Schools 7s team, reflecting his strong grounding in youth and elite player development.

Originally from Lomanikoro, Rewa, with maternal links to Lawaki, Kadavu, Legge is a World Rugby Level 3–accredited coach with additional qualifications from New Zealand and Australia.

He also previously held player development roles with the Fijian Warriors and the Fiji U20s.

The Fijian Drua have also confirmed the re-appointment of Kele Leawere as Senior Assistant Coach and Tavaita Rokowati as Assistant Coach.

Leawere has been part of the Drua Women’s programme over the past two seasons.

The former Flying Fijians captain with 25 Test caps brings extensive coaching experience across provincial and national rugby, having previously served within the Fiji Rugby Union High Performance Unit as Academy Coach.

He has also coached the Fijiana 15s during the 2016 Oceania World Cup Qualifiers, the Fiji Under-20 team in 2019, and held provincial head coaching roles with Navosa and Nadroga.

Rokowati has been part of the Vodafone Fijiana XV as an assistant coach since progressing from the Fiji Rugby high-performance system.

She began her coaching career in 2018 following her playing career with the Fijiana 7s and 15s, initially working as a Strength & Conditioning Coach before transitioning into technical coaching roles.

She holds a World Rugby Level 3 coaching qualification and is among the only few female coaches in Fiji at this level.

Joining the Drua management group is Eleina McDonald, who takes on the role of Team Manager.

McDonald, currently the Fijian Drua Events and Operations Manager, is no stranger to the role, having previously been Team Manager for the Flying Fijians in 2024. She was also part of the pioneer Fijiana setup in the mid-2000s.