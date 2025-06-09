Natabua sweeps 400m gold double

Natabua High School stamped its authority on the track at the 2026 Coca-Cola Games, clinching both the senior boys and girls 400 metres titles in commanding fashion at the HFC Bank Stadium.

Adi Ceva Lutumailagi delivered a composed run to secure gold in the girls final, while Mesake Turuva matched that performance in the boys event to complete a clean sweep for the Lautoka-based school in one of the meet’s most demanding races.

In the boys division, Ratu Sukuna Memorial School settled for silver after a strong showing, with Bua Central College claiming bronze to round out the podium.

The girls race saw Ra High School finish with silver, while Adi Cakobau School secured bronze.

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Natabua’s double victory in the one-lap event underlines their strength in middle-distance sprinting and adds to their growing medal tally at this year’s Coca-Cola Games.

The games continues at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva and will wrap up tomorrow.

You can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC 2.