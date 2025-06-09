Pearl farming project advances in Bua

The Ministry of Fisheries Fiji, in partnership with the Nasawana community in Vanualevu completed a key phase of its pearl spat farming project in Bua.

The operation involved retrieving recently installed collection panels and transporting them from Natuvu for shipment to Taveuni, a move according to the Ministry is progress in efforts to strengthen sustainable aquaculture and Fiji’s committment to a blue economy.

In a statement, community members, led by the Nasawana women’s group, played a central role in preparing pearl oysters for cultivation which included drilling, assembling, and deploying oysters onto mainlines for growth.

The Ministry noted that a total of 800 oysters were prepared, including black-lip and winged pearl species, now entering their final growth cycle.

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Officials say the initiative combines community participation with technical support to create sustainable income opportunities for local communities.

The harvest is expected to be market-ready between September and November.